  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Disha Patani on Anil Kapoor: My Mr India still looks the same

Disha Patani on Anil Kapoor: My Mr India still looks the same

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Jan 2020 14:13:17 IST

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Disha Patani is thrilled to share screen space with one of her favourite actors, Anil Kapoor, in the upcoming "Malang". She never imagined she would never one day get to see the veteran actor in real life when she watched "Mr India" as a child.

"I was pinching myself! I mean I was that girl who would watch him again and again in 'Mr India', how he and Mogambo would talk and so on. The next thing happening is Mr. India sitting next to me and I am working with him! (Giggles) My Mr India looks the same even after so many years!" Disha told IANS.

"Seriously, Anil sir was the most senior actor on set. He has such huge achievement in the film industry and yet he is so humble with childlike energy, as if it is his first film and he is here to give his best! I have to mention that I have learned the importance of discipline from him. Also, he is someone who not just thinks of himself in a film but the overall impact in a scene. These things come from experience, I guess," she added.

Directed by Mohit Suri, "Malang" also features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shaad Randhawa among others and is slated to release on February 14.

--IANS

aru/vnc

NewsTaylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

Taylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

NewsLizzo writes special song for black women

Lizzo writes special song for black women

NewsDecent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

Decent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

NewsThe Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

NewsElton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

Elton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill gets candid about her family problems

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill gets candid about her family problems

Fashion & LifestyleShrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Bury a Friend' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'Bury a Friend' by Billie Eilish

FeatureWhy PANGA should be tax free across India

Why PANGA should be tax free across India