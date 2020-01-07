Disha Patani on getting hotter with each film

Disha Patani has started 2020 with a bang as the trailer of her upcoming next 'Malang' was recently released and has been loved by viewers all over.

At the trailer launch event, the actress was asked about how she felt getting hotter and hotter with each movie, to which the actress replied, "Whatever and however I am looking in the film, Thanks to the director it is the director's vision. Whatever I am it is his creation. the kind of movies that I do, somebody's vision is always behind it I just pour my self into their vision."

Disha surely knows how to woo the audience with her acting skills and her fitter and hotter-than-most-body. Every time Disha has graced the silver screen she has set the screens on fire be it with her 'Slow Motion Song' from Bharat or her perfect body in 'Malang'.

The actress had all eyes on her at the Malang trailer launch event as she was dressed up in a green body con and looked gorgeous as ever.

Owing to her humongous fan base, the actress is famous for her brave choices of films. The actress is not only loved and adored by her fans but film-makers also. She is the face of several international brands and the constant sneak peeks of her dance and fitness videos are a treat to the fans all across.

The actress on the work front has a superb line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on 7th February 2020, teaming up with Salman Khan again the Disha will be romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and then there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.