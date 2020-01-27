Disha Patani on 'Radhe': Never imagined I'd work with Salman Khan again

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Jan 2020 15:20:26 IST

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Disha Patani is gearing up for the upcoming "Malang", and is excited to be teaming up with superstar Salman Khan again in "Radhe" later this year. Disha first worked with Salman in "Bharat" last year.

"Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after 'Bharat'. When the film worked I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for 'Radhe' came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune," Disha told IANS.

Whether it is in "Kung Fu Yoga", "Baaghi 2", or "Bharat", the actress has done a lot of stunts. Being an adventure sports fan, Disha says she loves all the action. In the upcoming film "Malang", co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Khemu, Disha plays a young independent girl.

"If I talk about my habit of watching films, I watched a lot of action and horror film while growing up. I love watching bad girls who kick ass and punch the boys! So, action is definitely something I love doing. In 'Malang', too, I got a chance to do action. I think my body is quite agile and that is an advantage whenever I try stunts or adventure sports!" shared the actress.

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Malang' is scheduled to release on February 7.

--IANS

aru/ vnc

