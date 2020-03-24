Disha Patani in glamorous off-shoulder outfits

Disha Patani’s latest performance in Malang has taken the audiences by total awe as the actress unleashed a new side of hers which truly had the audience’s attention glued to her, on-screen.

The free-spirited character was loved and appreciated by all and we all got to see the all-new, sizzling avatar of the hottest actress of Bollywood. Disha taking no breaks will be seen in Radhe will be next seen alongside Salman Khan.

Disha is truly a live wire and has already proved her versatility as an actress by giving various on-screen performances. Disha is truly the most desirable actress and no one can match the charisma the actress brings on-screen. The heat truly sets the screen on fire. The next exciting project being Ek Villain 2 along with Radhe for a stellar year ahead.

Disha was looking nothing less than a diva clad in a sexy off-shoulder gown. The actress gave out the perfect party vibe slaying in this off-shoulder. Check out the Disha Patani's off-shoulder photos below:

Disha Patani black off-shoulder gown

