  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Disha Patani's special birthday note for Mohit Suri

Disha Patani's special birthday note for Mohit Suri

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 15:40:11 IST

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani has penned a note for "Malang" director Mohit Suri on his birthday, saying he is an "amazing person".

Disha took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photographs with Suri, and send him some virtual love.

"Happy b'day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always… Mohit Suri," Disha wrote along with the photographs.

In one of the pictures that Disha shared via Instagram Stories, the actress can be seen posing with Suri. In another, Mohit seems to explain something to Disha, and she is seen listening to her director.

"Malang", which released on February 7, was a commercial success. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It is a romantic action thriller film produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

Disha is set to work with Suri again on the sequel of 2014 sleeper hit "Ek Villain". Reportedly, Disha will star in the sequel along with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham, and the film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, will have her essay a character inspired by Rosamund Pike's role in the 2014 Hollywood film "Gone Girl".

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

NewsCovid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

NewsJyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

NewsShoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NewsVivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

NewsTejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic