Disha Patani has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer of her upcoming movie 'Malang' was released. The actress has raised the hotness factor with her impressionable entry in the trailer.

Also read: Samundar Mein Naha Ke: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others having their 'Baywatch' Moment

Ever since her debut, the actress has played a variety of roles and experimented with different types of characters. This time around, Disha is experimenting with mystery thrillers which is an entirely different genre and by the looks of it, she is owning it. The actress will be seen essaying a mysterious character in Malang, while not much has been disclosed, Disha will be performing a lot of aquatic sports in the movie.

In M.S Dhoni, the actress played the role of a small-town girl, in Baaghi 2, Disha played the role of a simple girl. Following Baaghi 2, Disha then graced the silver screen with Bharat and wowed the audience with her portrayal of a trapeze artist.

Disha Patani has been receiving appreciation from all quarters for the trailer of Malang and fans are super elated to see her back on the big screen. The actress surely knows how to woo the audience with her acting skills and her fitter and hotter-than-most-body. Every time Disha has graced the silver screen she has set the screens on fire be it with her 'Slow Motion Song' from Bharat or her perfect body in 'Malang.'

The actress on the work front has a superb line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on 7th February 2020, teaming up with Salman Khan again the Disha will be romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and then there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

The actress is very active on social media and shares insights from her life on social media, treating her fans with updates from her day-to-day life. Disha never ceases to soar the temperature high with her style and toned figure and is a treat to soar eyes.

Check out the bikini photos of Disha Patani below:

Disha Patani in bikini

Disha Patani Looks Hot in Sexy Blue Calvin Klein Bikini

Disha Patani looks stunning in bikini

Disha Patani looks hot and sexy in all-black bikini

Disha Patani stuns fans in a bikini