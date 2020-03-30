Disha Patani shares sun-kissed selfie to brighten up fans

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani treated her fans with a stunning photograph of herself.

Disha took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs. In one image, the "Baaghi 2" star can be seen wearing a white floral summer dress.

In the other photograph, she shared a sun-kissed selfie of himself.

Disha captioned the image with two flower emojis.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in the superstar Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe".

--IANS

dc/vnc