Disha Patani shares sun-kissed selfie to brighten up fans

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 14:08:38 IST

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani treated her fans with a stunning photograph of herself.

Disha took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs. In one image, the "Baaghi 2" star can be seen wearing a white floral summer dress.

In the other photograph, she shared a sun-kissed selfie of himself.

Disha captioned the image with two flower emojis.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in the superstar Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe".

--IANS

dc/vnc

