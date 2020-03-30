Disha Patani shares sun-kissed selfie to brighten up fans
By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 14:08:38 IST
Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani treated her fans with a stunning photograph of herself.
Disha took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs. In one image, the "Baaghi 2" star can be seen wearing a white floral summer dress.
In the other photograph, she shared a sun-kissed selfie of himself.
Disha captioned the image with two flower emojis.
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in the superstar Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe".
--IANS
dc/vnc