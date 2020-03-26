  1. Home
Disha Patani
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 11:15:13 IST

Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Wednesday shared a throwback image on social media as the entire country is in lockdown mode to fight COVID-19. Disha Patani, who like millions of her fans, is in self-quarantine to take precaution amid the Novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The actress has definitely raised the temperature by sharing the picture on social media. "those were the days" she said.

On the work front, Patani was last seen in Malang which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Malang was released on Feb 7.

