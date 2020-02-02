Disha Patani sizzles in 'Hui malang'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Feb 2020 16:48:07 IST

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani says her character Sara is ready to unleash the madness in the soon-to-be-launched song "Hui malang" from her upcoming film "Malang".

Disha took to her social media on Sunday to share a glimpse of her sizzling avatar in the song. In the photo, she is dressed in black revealing her perfect figure, with fireworks in the background.

She captioned it: "Sara is ready to unleash the madness. The question is, are you?! #HuiMalang out tomorrow. #5DaysForMalang #7FebWithMalang #Malang @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @khemster2 @mohitsuri @aseeskaurmusic @vedsharmaofficial @kunaalvermaa @haarshlimbachiyaa30 #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 @bhushankumar @jayshewakramani @luv_films @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @malangfilm."

The song is by music director Ved Sharma and has been sung by Asees Kaur. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

"Malang" is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

It is set to hit the screens on February 7.

