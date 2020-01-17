Disha Patani has a very busy schedule with her back to back releases Malang, KTina, and Radhe. Winning on every front, Disha is high in demand across the brands' circuit as well as reigning on magazine covers.

Recently, according to a tracking website, actress Disha Patni trended being the top trending actress on Twitter. Disha has secured the number one position on the chart with 100 points leaving other contemporaries including top actresses from Bollywood far behind.

The actress has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer of Malang was dropped where Disha has redefined hotness and will be seen in a very different avatar compared to how we have seen her until now.

The actress on the work front has a superb line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on 7th February 2020. Teaming up with Salman Khan again, Disha will be romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and then, there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

Disha is also open to experimenting with her content and also is grateful to the director's vision for such endeavours. It is super interesting how we will get to see the ‘hottest actress of Bollywood’ nail some flips and laps.