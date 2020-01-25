  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Disney's 'Bambi' live-action remake is in works

Disney's 'Bambi' live-action remake is in works

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Jan 2020 11:30:32 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) A life-like remake of the 1942 animated feature "Bambi" is being developed by Disney.

The film will employ the same photo-realistic CGI used on Disney's remakes of "The Jungle Book" and "The Lion King" to tell the story of the titular fawn, who befriends a rabbit and skunk before coping with the death of his mother at the hands of a hunter, reports variety.com.

Screenwriters Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer will write the screenplay, with Chris and Paul Weitz's Depth of Field producing.

Since the 2010 "Alice in Wonderland", Disney's strategy of remaking its animated classics as (presumptively) live-action films has been highly lucrative. This year will feature "Mulan" from director Niki Caro, and the "101 Dalmatians" prequel "Cruella" with Emma Stone set to debut for Disney in May 2021.

Director Rob Marshall is prepping a live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" with Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, and Halle Bailey.

Other live-action remakes in the works are "Peter and Wendy" based on Disney's 1953 animated film "Peter Pan" with writer-director David Lowrey, a "Lilo & Stitch" remake, and a "Hunchback of Notre Dame".

--IANS

dc/in

NewsThe Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

NewsElton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

Elton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill gets candid about her family problems

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill gets candid about her family problems

NewsVidyut Jammwal begings shooting for 'Khuda Hafiz'

Vidyut Jammwal begings shooting for 'Khuda Hafiz'

NewsNeil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi is adorable in her latest post

Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi is adorable in her latest post

NewsCaitlyn Jenner wants his daughter Kendall & Harry Styles to reunite

Caitlyn Jenner wants his daughter Kendall & Harry Styles to reunite

Fashion & LifestyleShrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Bury a Friend' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'Bury a Friend' by Billie Eilish

FeatureWhy PANGA should be tax free across India

Why PANGA should be tax free across India