Divyanka Tripathi takes her style game on point

Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi shared a photo on her Instagram account. In this photo, she looks beautiful. In a never seen before avatar, Divyanka makes a strikingly stylish statement in this black top and brown skirt.

Divyanka is receiving a lot of compliments from her fans and well-wishers on social media and it looks like she has also decided to keep up the good work. Starting from her on-screen appearances in saree and Anarkalis to her red carpet appearances in gowns. Divyanka is mostly seen in either Indian wear or the regular western outfits like jeans and loose tops.

The actress has ditched her traditional wear for a more chic look. Take a look at her pics

Divyanka Tripathi

Ohh poser..!!Divyanka Tripathi

That pretty smile of Divyanka Tripathi