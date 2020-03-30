  1. Home
  3. Divyanka Tripathi takes up Ekta Kapoor's Safe Hands challenge

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 20:30:19 IST

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took the Safe Hands challenge and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands.

Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", took to Instagram to share the video, where she is seen washing her hands with forward and backward strokes.

"For those who missed several other #HandWashvideos and are still washing hands in old fashioned buckets. Posting it cuz I was nominated...but isn't it a good reminder too? @ektaravikapoor...finally kar dikhaya!" Divyanka captioned the clip, which currently has over 289K likes.

The actress mentioned that she was challenged by producer Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta replied on the comment section with a heart emoji and wrote: "Fantastic".

