Divyanka Tripathi turns hairstylist for hubby Vivek Dahiya

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 18:59:33 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi has turned hairstylist to beat the lockdown blues, and ended up giving hubby, actor Vivek Dahiya, a whole new look.

On Wednesday, Vivek took to Instagram and shared a picture in which Divyanka is seen giving him a hair cut and, according to Vivek's caption, something went wrong. He will share the final outcome of his haircut soon.

"Can you trust your wife with a haircut? Apparently, I did and wait to see what happened. Video rolling out soon..! Bolo toh tha kaan sambhal ke kaat na...#StayTuned! LifeUnderQuarantineSeries," Vivek wrote.

In a recent interview with IANS, vivek expressed his wish to work with Divyanka again.

"I know our fans are waiting for long to see Divyanka and I together on screen.... I also want to work with her again... It''s just that I am waiting for some right project to come our way. If the project is right and script looks interesting, we would definitely give a heads-up," Vivek said.

The couple first met on the sets of "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" and after several months of dating, the two got married in 2016.

--IANS

