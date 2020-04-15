Divyanka Tripathi turns hairstylist for hubby Vivek Dahiya

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Divyanka Tripathi has turned hairstylist to beat the lockdown blues, and ended up giving hubby, actor Vivek Dahiya, a whole new look.

On Wednesday, Vivek took to Instagram and shared a picture in which Divyanka is seen giving him a hair cut and, according to Vivek's caption, something went wrong. He will share the final outcome of his haircut soon.

"Can you trust your wife with a haircut? Apparently, I did and wait to see what happened. Video rolling out soon..! Bolo toh tha kaan sambhal ke kaat na...#StayTuned! LifeUnderQuarantineSeries," Vivek wrote.

In a recent interview with IANS, vivek expressed his wish to work with Divyanka again.

"I know our fans are waiting for long to see Divyanka and I together on screen.... I also want to work with her again... It''s just that I am waiting for some right project to come our way. If the project is right and script looks interesting, we would definitely give a heads-up," Vivek said.

The couple first met on the sets of "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" and after several months of dating, the two got married in 2016.

--IANS

