DJ Aqeel takes the party to living rooms of fans!

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 19:57:28 IST

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) DJ Aqeel will play live music for fans online to help them bust the lockdown blues.

The celebrated Indian DJ, who has been rocking dance floors for over two decades now, is set to give musical joy and leave music lovers' feet tapping to Bollywood numbers as well as English tracks when be goes live this weekend.

"Music has no barriers, I look forward to bring everyone together virtually over the next few days on the Magic Moments Instagram platform and give them a good reason to make every moment a magic moment at home," DJ Aqeel said.

This will give people across the world to unite and attend a party in the comfort of their homes.

"This is a wonderful way for people to beat isolation and kill boredom as all they will need to do is tune in to the Instagram page and join the party," said Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan.

"We never had a second thought about this collaboration. Considering the interest of the youth today and things that would help us (as a brand) connect with them, we went ahead with this association to unite one and all while keeping safety first in mind," added Sinha.

