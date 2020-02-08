DJ Diplo: Am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 17:56:50 IST

Pune, Feb 8 (IANS) Popular American DJ-record producer Diplo says he is a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and calls him a legend.

"I loved 'Gully Boy' and I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He's a legend. I worked with him in the past on a track called 'Phurrrr' along with Pritam. We also really love Badshah and his remix of Que Calor," Diplo said.

Diplo had collaborated on "Phurrrr" for Imtiaz Ali's film "Jab Harry Met Sejal".

The deejay, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, feels it is "hard to define a signature sound when I'm playing to so many different people and cultures across the globe".

"With Major Lazer, we're inspired by where we are and the musical styles of the people we meet there so we tend to incorporate a lot of that into our sets," he added.

Diplo is looking forward to performing at Vh1 Supersonic music festival here. The festival is being held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune from February 7 to 9.

