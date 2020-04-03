DJ Diplo finds pop star Charli XCX is 'so exciting'

Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) American deejay Diplo finds friend Charli XCX "so exciting", because he feels the singer has "so much charisma".

"(Charli XCX's) personality is just so exciting, she's got so much charisma. She actually had to borrow headphones to do her DJ mix and she made me actually throw them out the window, she's so in that quarantine life.

"Because she lives really close to me, we're neighbours and I threw them at her out the window and I made sure I scrubbed them for her," Diplo told Zane Lowe on Apple Music, reports female first.co.uk.

Diplo isn't seeing much of his friends lately due to COVID-19 and said that he's been spending more time at home.

"I haven't been home this long since I was 24-years-old. This is three weeks at my house and I've seen parts of my house I never knew existed. I've been in closets. I was like, 'Where did this come from?' I was like, 'Who's this person that lives here?' I was like, 'I never even seen you before.'

"There was like ... It's a weird place this house and I might have to sell it when this is over."

The DJ feels "so refreshed" courtesy spending time at home.

"But in the meantime, I'm actually so refreshed by not leaving. I thank God I finished all my music. We were about to go on a whole tour to promote everything. We had the Major Lazer takeovers where we did three shows in London, Paris, Munich, Germany.

"We had all these ideas and we had this whole set put together. I think at least now we have to be behind the music 100 percent. At least I got all my music done and it's coming out slowly during this period and it might be awkward period, but I just go with it."

Diplo says he is happy being at home.

"I got to make the best out of what I'm doing and I'm happy. I'm happy to be at home honestly, I never felt like I'd say that, but I like it."

--IANS

