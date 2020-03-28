DJ Diplo praises queer artistes for changing the way music exists

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Mar 2020 19:05:36 IST

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) American DJ Diplo has credited queer artistes for the evolution of music in recent history.

He spoke with British LGBTQ+ publication Attitude, where he praised the "fearlessness" of queer artists who have "changed the way music exists," reports aceshowbiz.com.

"The original guys who were creating hip-hop were queer. House music, Baltimore Club, New Orleans bounce music - every time there's a genre

that falls out of nothing, it's always been kind of like the queer scene that created that," he said.

He continued: "It's always been in the underground. It's like Vogue that Madonna put out, and she's always shown respect and love, but it's always been the queer community who have to scratch it out of nothing."

"I think that's back to the fearlessness because when you have that energy - the masculine energy, the feminine - you're taking all the risks because there's nothing to lose. I think it might be challenging for some straight men, but for queer artists it's kind of second nature. They're able to go wherever theywant and, like I said, there's no walls."

