  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DJ Flume: Sad to see Australia burning

DJ Flume: Sad to see Australia burning

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Jan 2020 18:23:24 IST

Panaji, Jan 7 (IANS) Australian musician Flume is heartbroken to see his hometown being ravaged by one of the the worst wildfires.

"There's a lot of wildlife in Australia that holds like a gun. It sucks to see some of my favorite places getting burned in fire. It sucks. Global warming is impacting Australia. A lot of places have been in a drought for a long time. So it's very dry and it's like a bomber. I hope situation becomes better and we all do something to save our country," Flume told IANS on the sidelelines of his performance during Sunburn 2019 here.

Flume also took to his Instagram account to urge people to contribute their bit to improve the climatic conditions. He has donated $100,000 to WIRES Wildfire Rescue to help surviving wildlife and those injured.

"So so sad... It's breaking my heart. My home is on fire. I'm donating $100,000 to @wireswildliferescue to help injured, displaced wildlife," Flume wrote.

The Grammy Award winner is also known for creating environmental awareness through his tracks. In 2017, Flume along with Greenpeace (Non-governmental organization) had dropped a track in an effort to raise awareness about the extremely deteriorating condition of the Great Barrier Reef.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsTiger Shroff marks countdowns to two months to 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff marks countdowns to two months to 'Baaghi 3'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes jokes on Salman Khan washing utensils

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes jokes on Salman Khan washing utensils

NewsMalang: Anil Kapoor opens up on doing intimate scenes

Malang: Anil Kapoor opens up on doing intimate scenes

NewsShoojit Sircar takes a jibe at profiteers

Shoojit Sircar takes a jibe at profiteers

NewsJoaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

NewsTimothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Timothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

Song Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

FeatureKapil Dev : Great cricketer, greater lover!!

Kapil Dev : Great cricketer, greater lover!!

Dialogues5 Ghisa-Pita dialogues that every married couple says

5 Ghisa-Pita dialogues that every married couple says