DJ R3HAB, QARAN join hands for a single

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Indian music composer-singer QARAN has collaborated with Dutch DJ R3HAB for the upcoming fun and quirky track "Ki kehna". It's DJ R3HAB's debut in the Indian music space.

Talking about his first Indian project, R3HAB, who has collaborated with international artistes, including One Direction star Zayn Malik, said: "Technology has made it so much easier to collaborate across countries and continents. 'Ki kehna' is a great example of East meets West.

"QARAN has composed an amazing melody and the first time I heard it, I knew I definitely wanted to be a part of the project. I feel it is a perfect addition to your New Year's playlist.

"'Ki kehna' is my debut into the Indian music space and I hope people love it."

QARAN describes "Ki kehna" as a fresh and bouncy club track. "It features the world-famous DJ, R3HAB who brought something very special to the record. Singing this one was a lot of fun too, as I got to experiment a lot," said QARAN of "Tareefan" fame.

The new song is composed and sung by QARAN and co-produced by him and R3HAB. The lyrics are penned by Siddhant Kaushal.

