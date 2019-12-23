  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DJ R3HAB, QARAN join hands for a single

DJ R3HAB, QARAN join hands for a single

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 11:44:12 IST

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Indian music composer-singer QARAN has collaborated with Dutch DJ R3HAB for the upcoming fun and quirky track "Ki kehna". It's DJ R3HAB's debut in the Indian music space.

Talking about his first Indian project, R3HAB, who has collaborated with international artistes, including One Direction star Zayn Malik, said: "Technology has made it so much easier to collaborate across countries and continents. 'Ki kehna' is a great example of East meets West.

"QARAN has composed an amazing melody and the first time I heard it, I knew I definitely wanted to be a part of the project. I feel it is a perfect addition to your New Year's playlist.

"'Ki kehna' is my debut into the Indian music space and I hope people love it."

QARAN describes "Ki kehna" as a fresh and bouncy club track. "It features the world-famous DJ, R3HAB who brought something very special to the record. Singing this one was a lot of fun too, as I got to experiment a lot," said QARAN of "Tareefan" fame.

The new song is composed and sung by QARAN and co-produced by him and R3HAB. The lyrics are penned by Siddhant Kaushal.

--IANS

nn/in

NewsIdris Elba eager to collaborate with Taylor Swift

Idris Elba eager to collaborate with Taylor Swift

NewsKnow why Varun Dhawan is craving to eat something sweet?

Know why Varun Dhawan is craving to eat something sweet?

NewsSonakshi Sinha feels proud of people who voice their opinion

Sonakshi Sinha feels proud of people who voice their opinion

NewsEd Sheeran romances with wife Cherry Seaborn in a new music video

Ed Sheeran romances with wife Cherry Seaborn in a new music video

NewsHilary Duff ties the knot with fiance Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff ties the knot with fiance Matthew Koma

NewsBeyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget surprises Shivin Narang with a gift

Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget surprises Shivin Narang with a gift

NewsMiley Cyrus shares 'lonely' Christmas message amidst breakup rumours with Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus shares 'lonely' Christmas message amidst breakup rumours with Cody Simpson

NewsDABANGG Salman scores against all odds!

DABANGG Salman scores against all odds!

NewsPearl V Puri shares an adorable birthday wish for the one who is close to his heart

Pearl V Puri shares an adorable birthday wish for the one who is close to his heart