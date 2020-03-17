Covid-19 effect: DJ Snake remixes Cardi B's coronavirus song

DJ Snake is making the most of the coronavirus situation & has done just that with his new mini-remix of Cardi B's coronavirus rant featuring a familiar collaborator.

Last week, the 'Bodak yellow' star posted a video addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, titled "Cardi B 'Coronavirus (Sh-t Is Real!)' Remix, went viral in no time.

"I ain’t gonna front. A bitch is scared, I’m a little scared," she said in the Instagram video. "If you’re wondering why your mother****in’ weave or your Fashion Nova packages haven’t arrived, guess what b****, coronavirus! I’m telling you, shit is real."

After DJ iMarkkeyz first remixed the song, DJ Snake has now turned the viral sensation into a bop. The French DJ added his thumping EDM production to Cardi’s rant, which could be ready for the clubs.

Previously, Cardi B and Snake have collaborated on their 2018 smash hit 'Taki Taki' featuring Selena Gomez and Ozuna, which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.