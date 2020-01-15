DNA ancestry test results make Tia Mowry emotional

Los Angeles, Jan 15 (IANS) Actress Tia Mowry got emotional as she shared the DNA ancestry results that she took to learn more about her family history.

"The Hot Chick" actress opened up about it with fans through a video that she uploaded on her YouTube channel, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Mowry already knew that her mother was black and her father white, but she only learned more details that gave her tremendous insight into her roots through the results. "I got my results and here's what I found," she said.

Adding that the results left her "with chills" afterwards.

"My ancestry confirmed some things that I already knew. My mom is black and she's from the Bahamas. That's where her roots came from. And my dad's white. I always knew I had some European, Irish blood, " the 41-year-old said in the clip.

She said her ancestry is connected to Great Britain, Ireland, Germany, France and Scandinavia.

Meanwhile, on her mother's side, her roots come from Nigeria.

She said: "What up my Nigerians!. One of my really, really good friends is Nigerian. It's just so amazing to really know the fine details of where your ancestors were from."

At one point of the video, Tia got too carried away with her emotions. "Now I see why my ancestors are so strong... To overcome slavery and racism and segregation and then to have my mom and my dad blend together to make me. Maybe that's why I'm just a very generous, loving, kind person, 'cause my ancestors live in me.

"So I have a lot of gratitude for them."

Fans were equally touched and happy now that Tia could learn more about her ancestry.

"It's amazing how Tamera cried too on the real when she got her DNA results and she said the same thing about how her ancestors are so strong and how they survived slavery too," one person wrote in the comment section.

"Truly Tia and Tamera are one person. This is so beautiful to watch and it also made me cry Tia," another wrote.

Meanwhile, someone else said that "when Tia started crying I felt and understood that and I too started crying."

