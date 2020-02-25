  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 13:53:37 IST

Donald Trump has arrived in Ahmedabad with his family. The US President, who is currently on his maiden visit to India along with First Lady Melania Trump, said in his speech, "All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay."

Also read: 'Namaste Trump' : Atithi Devo Bhava PM Modi welcomes US President to India!!

While the audience erupted into loud cheers at Trump’s references to Hindi films, Twitteratti also went into a frenzy. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the lead role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, were particularly elated.

Earlier, former US president Barack Obama had mentioned DDLJ during his India visit. Check out the tweet below:

Shah Rukh Khan fan's tweet

 

SRK is truely the biggest superstar in the world who represents India Globally

 

@iamsrk when @realDonaldTrump mentions a great bollywood movie as #DDLJ in his speech.

 

US president D. Trump mentioned DDLJ in his speech.

