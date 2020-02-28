DOORDARSHAN movie review is here. The comedy drama is helmed by Gagan Puri and stars Mahie Gill, Manu Rishi Chaddha and Dolly Ahluwalia. The movie is released today – February 28, 2020. Does it tickles our funny bones?. Let’s find out in the movie review of DOORDARSHAN.

Inspired from the 2003 Wolfgang Becker’s German classic GOOD BYE LENIN! Gagan Puri’s DOORDARSHAN is the latest example of the fixation to tell stories from saadi Dilli (Delhi)/ ya toh phir the Hindi heartland. Here KHOSLA KA GHOSLA meets Bareily Ki Barfi with an agenda to tell that GOOD BYE LENIN! story ignoring the imaginative glory, political insight and the required nostalgia.

The Story of DOORDARSHAN

Sunil (Manu Rishi Chadha) is heading a dysfunctional family. His wife Priya (Mahie Gill) wants divorce. Son Sunny (Shardul Rana) is infatuated by his neighbor’s daughter played by Mehak Manwani.

The neighbor played by Rajesh Sharma is a childhood friend of Sunil. Sunil’s mother Darshan (Dolly Ahluwalia) is lying in coma for the last 30 years. In a quirky incident, the eldest member of Sunil’s family Darshan wakes up from her coma.

The visiting doctor advices the family to maintain an environment suitable to Darshan and to her liking, so that she doesn,t face the attack again, which might turn fatal. So things go back to the past 30 saal pehle – the world of DOORDARSHAN, CHITRAHAR, RAMAYAN. Sunil along with his wife, children and friends form a team to see that the 30 year old era is recreated at their home. Sunil and Priya are still going to school, far from marriage and parenthood. What happens next?

In the 2003 Wolfgang Becker’s German classic GOOD BYE LENIN!, similar things happen when a dedicated son Alex (Daniel Brühl) keeps his house firmly rooted in the past, so that her mother Christiane (Katrin Sass), doesn,t suffer another stroke after she suffered a heart attack and going into a coma after seeing her son arrested during a protest. DOORDARSHAN by Gagan Puri lacks the political will and desires to be a quirky family drama and it has some genuine laughter moments but the nostalgia, sarcasm is completely missing. Just a mention of Rajeev Gandhi and making Mehak Manwani appear in a saree doesn,t work, I also missed the sound of that shehnai when the logo of DOORDARSHAN use to appear on the TV sets.

Gagan Puri could have opted for a simple comedy of errors in a dysfunctional family and gained appreciation as it seems the filmmaker has some flair over quirks but the choice to base DORDARSHAN on GOOD BYE LENIN! backfires especially for those who have seen this German classic.

Those unaware and people/experts who are just frogs and their cinematic world ends where the wall of their well ( Bollywood) ends may find the quirky situations funny and those who have never experienced the nostalgic value of DOORSHAN may have a pleasant time.

And here people like us unintentionally play spoilsport and make things clear. Sorry but part and parcel of business they say.

Getting inspired is always welcome. No art is without any inspiration but the soul, theme of the inspiration should be kept intact. Unfortunately Gagan Puri gets the body of the German original but leaves the soul to wander.

Thankfully, DOORDARSHAN is not a ‘copy’ the filmmaker has molded it into an north Indian environment but a weak inspiration results in a weak cinema at least for those who have seen the original.

DOORDARSHAN has no comment on the social/political scenario of the eighties; the production design is plain average, the costumes out of sync. Darshan has suffered from a heart attack and not from a memory loss or mental imbalance that she is unable to differentiate between a teenage boy and 40+ old man/woman.

Performances are the saving grace where Manu Rishi Chadha leads the front with an exceptional performance. Dolly Ahluwalia is fine but we expected some more nuances, Mahie Gill is very good. Mehak Manwani and Shardul Rana are okay. Rajesh Sharma and Supriya Shukla are competent.

Rating 2.5/5