The makers of film Doordarshan unveiled the trailer today that tickles funny bones with a dash of 90’s nostalgia. The film stars Manu Rishi Chadha, Mahi Gill, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Sharma.

The story of the film revolves around a grandmother played by National award-winning veteran actress Dolly Ahluwalia who was bedridden and in a coma since 1989.

In 2019 suddenly she gets back to her consciousness and when the generation has shifted from watching Doordarshan to digital entertainment and social media, the granny is still living in the past…how the whole family goes mad over the situation to create the world of 90’s era in the household and granny’s make-belief world makes the narrative hilarious!

The slice of life film will remind you of films like Khosla Ka Ghosla and Badhaai Ho. The film produced by Ritu Arya and Sandeep Arya Films is directed by Gagan Puri.

Talking about the film, director Gagan Puri said, “The aim was to make a light-hearted film that entertains, at the same time is not frivolous. With such fantastic actors, we have achieved what we set out to make. I hope the audiences like it too.”

The film is slated to release on 28th February.

Check out 'Doordarshan' trailer below: