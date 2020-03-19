  1. Home
Drake enters self-isolation post COVID-19 outbreak (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 14:57:24 IST

Drake has entered self-isolation after basketball superstar Kevin Durant was diagnosed with COVID-19 just days after partying with the rapper.

Durant is one of four team members who tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, a week after he was spotted hanging out with Drake at West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The "Life Is Good" hitmaker has now placed himself under isolation as a precautionary measure, reports the New York Post's Page Six.

Drake shared a photograph of the friends' night out on Instagram last week and ironically referenced death in the accompanying caption which read: "life is a race and the grim reaper catches up...till then glasses up".

The Canadian star has yet to comment directly on his contact with Durant, but he recently hinted at his home alone status as he showed off video footage of his indoor basketball court at his Toronto mansion.

"My life for the next however long," he shared in the Instagram Story.

Following the news of his diagnosis, Durant, formerly of the Golden State Warriors, told The Atlantic he was feeling fine and had not experienced any of the flu-like symptoms of COVID-19, but urged fans and followers to stay safe amid the ongoing health crisis.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," Durant said.

