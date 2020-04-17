Drake offers jet ride, Timberlake gives resort trip for COVID-19 relief

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Rapper Drake and singer Justin Timberlake have joined the long list of celebrities offering up quirky experiences as part of the All-In initiative to help the fight against COVID-19.

Drake is offering one fan a VIP weekend in Los Angeles, beginning with a ride on his $200 million private jet and including a private party at his favourite club, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The rapper posted a video on Instagram: "Whoever wins, you'll get the chance to fly on Air Drake. I'll have the OVO (his label October's Very Own) package waiting for you on the plane, the Nike Air package waiting on the plane, fly you to LA, where you'll get to come and party with us at one of our private parties at Delilah, we'll have a great time."

Timberlake, who took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, had announced that he is offering two lucky fans an all-expenses paid trip to the Pebble Beach Golf Resort in Monterey, California, for a game of golf and dinner with himself and actor pal Bill Murray.

Other celebrities like Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, Meek Mill, and Justin Bieber are also among those fronting hang-out offerings for the cause, while Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have made headlines by offering one fan to chance to join them on the set of their next Martin Scorsese movie.

