Drape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look
Saree is one of the best traditional Indian attire, which makes every woman look gorgeous and beautiful. One such outfit never goes wrong, no matter what. When it comes to fashion and style, we take a lot of our inspiration from celebrities.
Also Read: Dulhan wali Feeling: Alia Bhatt, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs wearing Bridal Kalire
Plain Sarees are a favourite among celebrities. We’ve realized that when it comes to saree trends, plain sarees are on the forefront right now. A plain saree in a nice color looks really pretty. So this trend is relatively safe.
It’s a classic look. The plain sarees have been around forever. It is one of those trends that just never goes away. Plain sarees also look so good in photographs.
From Rashami Desai to Anushka Sharma check out these celebs Plain color saree looks below:
Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra
Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Shila Shetty Kundra
Soha Ali Khan, Tabu and Neha Dhupia
Rani Mukerji, Genelia D'Souza and Janhvi Kapoor
Mira Rajput, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Kajol
Yami Gautam, Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandez
Nushrat Bharucha, Mithila Palkar and Dia Mirza
Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna and Divyanka Tripathi
Hina Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Jennifer Winget
Tejasswi Prakash, Sriti Jha and Sumona Chakravarti
Helly Shah, Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi
Krystle D'Souza, Sanaya Irani and Mouni Roy
Rashami Desai, Erica Fernandes and Drashti Dhami
Anita Hassanandani, Ankita Lokhande and Aamna Sharif
Dipika Kakar, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rubina Dilaik
Ragini Khanna, Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur
Deepika Singh, Kritika Kamra and Ashnoor Kaur
Karishma Tanna, Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee
Radhika Apte, Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra
Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla and Sushmita Sen
Kangana Ranaut, Bipasha Basu and Sonakshi Sinha
Daisy Shah, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu
Kriti Kharbanda, Aishwarya Rai and Pooja Hegde
Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Raveena Tandon