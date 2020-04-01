Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka kissing each other madly

Drashti Dhami is an Indian actress and model. She is known for playing Geet in Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Nandini in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. On 21 February 2015, Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Also Read: COVID-19: Drashti Dhami shares fitness workout with husband Neeraj Khemka

Today is Neeraj Khemka's birthday. Drashti Dhami shared a photo on her Instagram. And wrote Happy birthday hubby @khemkaniraj ♥️ You are the love of my life and the biggest pain in my ass ! 🤣🤣 I love u so much !! ♥️.

In this picture, one can see Drashti and Neeraj kissing each other madly. Check out the photo below.