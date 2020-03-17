  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dressing up is very personal: ABD on picking WROGN Active

Dressing up is very personal: ABD on picking WROGN Active

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020 17:06:09 IST
By Siddhi Jain

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who was recently roped in as the face of Virat Kohli's clothing brand WROGN, feels that dressing up is very personal, and says "it is important to dress in a way that makes one feel comfortable and confident".

When asked about his advice for picking the right clothes, the ace cricketer said being comfortable was the most important thing.

"If you're uncomfortable in what you're wearing, it will show. So always pick styles that fit right, not too tight, not too loose. Then you can start mixing and matching to let your personality shine through," de Villiers told IANSlife.

"Once you've got this covered, your clothes can complement your personality in a good way", he added.

The former South Africa captain recently turned 36. He plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), during which he had shot for WROGN and sampled the clothing.

On his association with the brand's activewear and Virat, de Villiers said that the Indian skipper and him have "got along well for many years, on and off the field, and it's great to be working with him at WROGN".

--IANS

sj/bbh

NewsCOVID 19 effect: Chris Martin, John Legend live-stream free concerts

COVID 19 effect: Chris Martin, John Legend live-stream free concerts

NewsAnushka Shetty opens up on relationship with Prabhas

Anushka Shetty opens up on relationship with Prabhas

NewsCOVID-19 scare: Billie Eilish urges people to remain calm

COVID-19 scare: Billie Eilish urges people to remain calm

NewsCoronavirus effect: Divyanka Tripathi's COVID 19 tweet 'insensitive', feel netizens

Coronavirus effect: Divyanka Tripathi's COVID 19 tweet 'insensitive', feel netizens

NewsKay Kay Menon interrogates reel-life Ajmal Kasab

Kay Kay Menon interrogates reel-life Ajmal Kasab

NewsPrabhas's message on Awareness about COVID19

Prabhas's message on Awareness about COVID19

NewsCOVID 19 effect: Chris Martin, John Legend live-stream free concerts

COVID 19 effect: Chris Martin, John Legend live-stream free concerts

NewsAnushka Shetty opens up on relationship with Prabhas

Anushka Shetty opens up on relationship with Prabhas

FeatureParenting gets a lot easier with Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood and other relatable web series

Parenting gets a lot easier with Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood and other relatable web series