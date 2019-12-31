  1. Home
Dua Lipa does outdoor yoga & meditation with beau Anwar Hadid
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 12:03:07 IST

Singer Dua Lipa showed off some cute PDA along with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, while doing yoga with their friends on Monday (December 30) in Miami, Florida.

The couple has been enjoying some quality time together over the holidays. The 24-year-old singer and her model beau were spotted doing some yoga and meditation as they enjoyed the beautiful weather.

Dua sported a white crop top, trimmed in red, which had the words 'Before you scold me, mom... maybe you should light up a Marlboro!' printed on it. She paired it with some high waisted faded black jeans.

Hadid, 20, also joined her, as he sported a black shirt with a tie-dye back and black pants.

Just a day ago, the 'Don't Start Now' singer posted an adorable picture of her and Anwar sharing a kiss. In the snap, Dua made sure to point out their bleached hair, which is something they both have in common.

