Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding are among the music stars teaming up to perform a charity cover of the Foo Fighters’ Times Like These as part of a BBC radio special on Thursday, April 26.

The trio will be joined by a slew of artistes including Sean Paul, Bastille, Hailee Steinfeld, '5 Seconds of Summer' and others, for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra to donate pairs of footwear to healthcare workers

A video accompanying the new track will be released during the BBC concert on Thursday night.

Proceeds from the 'Stay Home Live Lounge' recording will reportedly benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund.

“I am so proud that we’ve been able to come together to record this track and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” Dua Lipa said in a statement. “Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all.”

“I’m honored to join such a great line up,” Ellie Goulding added. “More so than ever it’s important to remember the valuable role we each have to play in bringing hope, courage and strength to one another. I hope that this track brings comfort at such a difficult time.”

The radio special concert comes immediately after Lady Gaga's the 'One World: Together At Home' TV special on Sunday night, during which various stars like Elton John, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Little Mix and Tim Jones performed from their homes and studios to celebrate healthcare workers and essential staff working amid the coronavirus pandemic.