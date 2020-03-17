  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 17 Mar 2020 14:03:46 IST

An Indian wedding without rituals, customs and traditions is not a wedding. Though it could be of a different culture all the customs and rituals that are performed in an Indian wedding have their significance.

As Kaleera chooda ceremony in Punjabi weddings. You must have seen Punjabi brides with hanging Kaleera tied to choodas which she hovers over their friends and family members.

The beauty of Indian weddings lies in its many colorful, emotional and diverse rituals and customs, which leave everyone dazzled. One such significant ritual that adds to a bride's look and beauty is that of the chooda and kalire ceremony, which is a part of a Punjabi wedding.

Sonam wore peacocks in her kalira and Priyanka personalized hers with a picture from her roka.Bollywood brides now redefining the kalira trend. Check out the beautiful actresses wearing stylish Kalire designs below: 

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anushka Sharma

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

Madhurima Tuli and Hina Khan

Divyanka Tripathi and Kamya Panjabi

Shraddha Arya and Mona Singh

Geeta Basra, Aamna Sharif and Bharti Singh

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Alia Bhatt and Neha Dhupia

Rani Mukerji, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez

Hunar Hali and Kratika Sengar

Anita Hassanandani, Tara Sutaria and Simran Kaur Mundi

Shrenu Parikh, Reem Shaikh and Tanya Sharma

Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha and Sargun Mehta

Rashami Desai and Pooja Banerjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Jasmin Bhasin

Deepika Singh, Pankhuri Awasthy  and Aalisha Panwar

Rakshanda Khan, Yuvika Chaudhary and Surbhi Chandna

Aishwarya Sakhuja

Aditi Sharma

