  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dulquer Salmaan's 1st production venture 'Varane Avashyamund' crosses Rs 25 crore

Dulquer Salmaan's 1st production venture 'Varane Avashyamund' crosses Rs 25 crore

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Feb 2020 18:44:57 IST

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (IANS) South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan's maiden production venture "Varane Avashyamund" has collected over Rs 25 crore.

The movie, which was released on February 7, is in its third week at the theatres, and has now crossed Rs 25 crore at the box-office, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

"Varane Avashyamund" is backed by Dulquer under his banner Wayfarer Films, in association with M Star Entertainments.

The film is helmed by Sathyan Anthikkad's son Anoop. Apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Anoop Sathyan makes his debut as director.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham's Mahila Mandal scandalize vegetable vendor over brinjal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham's Mahila Mandal scandalize vegetable vendor over brinjal

News'Jurassic World 3' director reveals new title

'Jurassic World 3' director reveals new title

NewsTaapsee Pannu will 'wait and conspire' to work with Hrithik Roshan

Taapsee Pannu will 'wait and conspire' to work with Hrithik Roshan

NewsZANJEER : The making of the immortal "angry young man”, & some unknown facts!

ZANJEER : The making of the immortal "angry young man”, & some unknown facts!

NewsPrabhas teams up with director Nag Ashwin for upcoming film

Prabhas teams up with director Nag Ashwin for upcoming film

NewsSTATE OF SIEGE: 26/11 Trailer: Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani and Vivek Dahiya as Commandos to save trapped people

STATE OF SIEGE: 26/11 Trailer: Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani and Vivek Dahiya as Commandos to save trapped people

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham's Mahila Mandal scandalize vegetable vendor over brinjal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham's Mahila Mandal scandalize vegetable vendor over brinjal

News'Jurassic World 3' director reveals new title

'Jurassic World 3' director reveals new title

NewsTaapsee Pannu will 'wait and conspire' to work with Hrithik Roshan

Taapsee Pannu will 'wait and conspire' to work with Hrithik Roshan