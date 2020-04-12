  1. Home
Dulquer Salmaan thanks fans for 'family of 5 million' on Instagram

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Apr 2020 15:56:48 IST

Kochi, April 12 (IANS) Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram family is simply growing, now touching five million, and the Malayalam star feels "humbled, blessed and eternally grateful".

"Woo Hoo!!! Today we are a family of 5 Million !! Thank you all for all of the love! Humbled, blessed and eternally grateful," Dulquer wrote on Instagram along with a photo in which the "Kali" star is all suited up.

His Instagram page is quite an entertaining one, with photos of him showing how he is spending time at home due to the nationwide lockdown.

One of his most popular posts was the one in which he flaunted his little daughter's talent.

Taking to Instagram, he showed his fingernails painted by his daughter and captioned it: "Quarantined Dad things!"

He picked some interesting hashtags for the post too. He wrote: "Playing princess to my princess", and added that the butterfly is a sticker tattoo.

Dulquer also added that he is his daughter's "canvas" and shared that the tattoo and the nail-paint "all of it washes away".

On the work front, Dulquer will be teaming up with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in a new Tamil film titled "Hey Sinamika".

--IANS

nn/prs

