  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari team up for their next

Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari team up for their next

Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari team up for their next
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Mar 2020 15:29:20 IST

Actor Dulquer Salmaan will be teaming up with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in a new Tamil film.

Titled "Hey Sinamika", the film is Jio Studios' first Tamil project.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan giving us summery vibes in a white yoke dress

Directed by ace choreographer turned director Brindha Gopal, the romantic comedy went on the floors on Thursday.

"Super excited to announce our first Tamil film #HeySinamika with top talent - dulQuer, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari," read a tweet on the official handle of Jio Studios.

The shoot commenced in Chennai. Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam directed the first shot while South actress Khushbu gave the clap.

The film's synopsis reads: "Five years into her marriage, a fiercely independent girl has had enough of her doting and fussy stay-at-home husband. Her strange/outrageous plans to separate leads to hilarious consequences."

Related Topics

NewsAsim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana reunite for new song

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana reunite for new song

NewsBen Affleck & Anna de Armas cozy up during romantic date

Ben Affleck & Anna de Armas cozy up during romantic date

NewsAkshay Kumar makes special appearance in Nupur Sanon's next

Akshay Kumar makes special appearance in Nupur Sanon's next

NewsVaani Kapoor blessed to be part of 'War'

Vaani Kapoor blessed to be part of 'War'

NewsWhy Kareena Kapoor loves slow motion shots?

Why Kareena Kapoor loves slow motion shots?

NewsCoronavirus scare: Miley Cyrus opts out from Australian gig

Coronavirus scare: Miley Cyrus opts out from Australian gig

Fashion & LifestyleGoa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

Goa Wale BEACH Pe: From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash these celebs slay in 'Beach Wala Pose'

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Radhika Madan makes a surprise appearance at the Multiplex

NewsCeline Dion postpones concerts post coronavirus scare

Celine Dion postpones concerts post coronavirus scare