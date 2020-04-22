'Dune' director David Lynch has 'zero interest' in film's new version

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Filmmaker David Lynch will not be heading to the theatres to watch director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" adaptation because his own attempt in 1984 was a "failure".

"I have zero interest in 'Dune' ... it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn't have final cut. I've told this story a billion times. It's not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much - but it was a total failure for me," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Asked whether he'll be watching the film, he said: "I said I've got zero interest."

Lynch's 1984 film was based on Frank Herbert's pathbreaking 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name. While other attempts to film the book on screens big and small have happened, Villeneuve's is the latest attempt, scheduled to open in December this year.

Lynch's comments come after Villeneuve recently said the story is too complex to make a single movie, reports female first.co.uk.

He said: "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie. The world is too complex. It's a world that takes its power in details."

The 52-year-old director said that it has always been his dream to create his own vision from the novel but making the movie has been the biggest challenge of his career.

Villeneuve's directorial features Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac and was shot in remote regions of the United Arab Emirates, to reflect the setting of the desert planet Arrakis.

