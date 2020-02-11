'Dus bahane 2.0': Tiger, Shraddha's recreated party jam in 'Baaghi 3'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Feb 2020 16:34:38 IST

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for a new "party jam" with "Dus bahane 2.0" in their upcoming film "Baaghi 3".

On Tuesday, Tiger tweeted a new still in which he is flaunting abs and Shraddha is holding him.

He captioned it: "These baaghis are badass and so is their party jam. #DusBahane 2.0 coming soon #Baaghi3. #SajidNadiadwala @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @TSeries @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies."

The upcoming song is a recreation of singers KK and Shaan's superhit number "Dus bahane", from the 2005 hit "Dus".

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of "Baaghi" brings back Tiger in a starring role. It also stars Shraddha along with Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

