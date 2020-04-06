'Jungle Cruise' star Dwayne Johnson has opened up on the Disney movie's recent delay from summer 2020 to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and said it will be ‘well worth the wait’.

The 47-year-old actor revealed why the family flick has been paid postponed to 30 July 2021.

Johnson took to his Instagram account to share insights on why his action adventure film has been delayed again.

He said: "We had some tremendous conversations with ourselves, Seven Bucks (Productions), and the Disney leadership team about making sure the parks are fully operational, that Disney cruise lines are fully operational, functional, sailing the oceans (and) delivering the joy to families all around the world as they love doing."

"But more importantly than that … it was very important that everyone had emotional confidence not only here but also around the world".

The former WWE superstar also revealed he couldn’t wait to get back to normal life again after the global outbreak.

'Jungle Cruise' will see Johnson star as riverboat captain Frank alongside actress Emily Blunt who plays Lily Houghton, a scientist searching for a tree’s magical cure.