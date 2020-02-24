  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Dwayne Johnson wishes 'Jungle Cruise' co-star Emily Blunt on her birthday

Dwayne Johnson wishes 'Jungle Cruise' co-star Emily Blunt on her birthday

Dwayne Johnson wishes 'Jungle Cruise' co-star Emily Blunt on her birthday (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Feb 2020 14:30:43 IST

Actress Emily Blunt has recently turned a year older, and her "Jungle Cruise" co-star Dwayne Johnson is all praise for the former on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to my dear friend and one of the most talented actors of our generation. Emily Blunt. And yes, I am contractually obligated to say nice things about her. Truth is, she's family. Happy birthday, sis . You look amazing for 102," Dwayne, who is also known as The Rock, wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Also Read: How Dwayne Johnson balances his personal and professional life?

He also posted a picture in which they are seen sharing smiles with each other.

The Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is scheduled to release later this year. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Related Topics

NewsSonam Kapoor is all praises for Taapsee Pannu

Sonam Kapoor is all praises for Taapsee Pannu

NewsHrithik Roshan comes out in support of a student bullied over stutter

Hrithik Roshan comes out in support of a student bullied over stutter

News'Namaste Trump' : Atithi Devo Bhava PM Modi welcomes US President to India!!

'Namaste Trump' : Atithi Devo Bhava PM Modi welcomes US President to India!!

NewsWhy Kristen Bell doesn't believe in soulmates?

Why Kristen Bell doesn't believe in soulmates?

NewsDua Lipa shows off her new hairdo

Dua Lipa shows off her new hairdo

NewsRohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' gets a new release date

Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' gets a new release date

NewsSonam Kapoor is all praises for Taapsee Pannu

Sonam Kapoor is all praises for Taapsee Pannu

NewsHrithik Roshan comes out in support of a student bullied over stutter

Hrithik Roshan comes out in support of a student bullied over stutter

News'Namaste Trump' : Atithi Devo Bhava PM Modi welcomes US President to India!!

'Namaste Trump' : Atithi Devo Bhava PM Modi welcomes US President to India!!