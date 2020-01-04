Dwayne Johnson kicks off training for 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' has officially begun training for his upcoming role as the DC Comics supervillain 'Black Adam'. Dwayne has shared a few snaps as he begins preparations for his much-awaited DC project.

In his Instagram post on Friday, he shared an animation video featuring the movie's poster in which the mythic DC Comics character is seen hovering mid-air, before saying "Shazam" and shooting off into the sky.

"So it begins. Kickin’ off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one’s in my blood... The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change... Shooting begins this summer," Johnson wrote in the caption.

Johnson also shared further pictures showing him working out and captioned the posts, writing, "New Era".

The long-awaited comic book film has been in the works since 2014. Dwayne Johnson was rumored to be involved with the DC project long before the release of 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'. It was in the end revealed that he would be essaying the role of Black Adam, the arch-rival of Shazam! The project however was postponed several times, due to Dwayne Johnson’s extremely busy schedule.

Dwayne Johnson’s 'Black Adam' will hit the theaters on December 22, 2022.