Dwayne Johnson's 18-Year-Old daughter Simone Johnson begins training with WWE

Dwayne Johnson's 18-Year-Old daughter Simone Johnson begins training with WWE (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Feb 2020 11:33:36 IST

Following her famous father's footsteps, Dwayne Johnson's 18-year-old daughter Simone has officially signed with WWE.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) offcially announced on Monday that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's teenage daughter, Simone Johnson, has begun her training to "become a WWE Superstar" at the company's performance center in Orlando, Florida.

Simone who is the daughter of the Jumanji star and his first wife, Dany Garcia, would become a fourth generation pro wrestler, as she follows her wrestler-turned-actor dad, her grandfather Rocky Johnson and her great-grandfather Peter Maivia if she chooses to compete in WWE.

The future pro-wrestler  says she's very excited to pursue her career in wrestling and wishes to keep her family's legacy going on.

"It means the world to me," Simone said during her contract signing. "To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle but to carry on that legacy."

Simone also expressed her excitement by sharing a snapshot from her training sessions on Monday.

"To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you," she wrote. "I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this."

