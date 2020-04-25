Dwayne Johnson sends congratulatory message to Triple H

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has shared a heartfelt message for Triple H as he celebrates 25 years in professional wrestling.

Johnson sent a special video message congratulating Triple H on completing 25 years in WWE during this week's episode of 'The Bump'.

Also Read: Taylor Swift slams former record label set to release her old album

In the brief video footage from his backyard, the 47-year-old actor praised Triple H a.k.a The Game for his support early in his career.

The former WWE superstar also recalled some of their iconic feuds from the Attitude Era.

“Triple H - 25 years of a storied, epic, historic career already. I am honoured to send you this message to help celebrate and honour you, 25 years being not only part of the WWE but 25 years of being the WWE," The Rock said in the clip.

"Like you, we are lucky boys to have had the career that we have had in our world that we love so much of pro wrestling."

"From the time I first got in the company, from my very first match at Survivor Series at the Garden (MSG), you were so good to me, so welcoming to me. I knew, of everybody in the locker room, there was a hunger in your eyes and we were going to be competitors and work our a***s off. And that’s exactly what we did and why we gelled together and had incredible chemistry."

"The matches we’ve had with Stone Cold, Mick Foley, Undertaker, you name it. There’s only one man who I’ve gone around this world with and wrestled consistently so many times and put in incredible matches and that is you. I thank you, I love you, congratulations, on such an amazing career," he recalled.

WWE will officially celebrate Triple H's 25 years in the company on Friday night during SmackDown.