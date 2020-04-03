Dwayne Johnson has shared an adorable video of himself singing to his daughter, as he teaches her to wash hands properly.

In the clip, the former wrestler turned actor is teaching his youngest daughter Tia about the importance of washing her hands amid the coronavirus pandemic while he sings a song from the Disney film 'Moana' in which he stars.

As Tia, sits on the bathroom sink the former WWE superstar helps her wash her hands as he croons 'Your Welcome', which is sung by his character Maui in the Disney film.

He captioned the post: "Our sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual."

"Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song 'You’re Welcome' from MOANA, while I wash her hands."

"We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands."

"Stay healthy and safe, my friends."

"And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, just shut your mouth and sing daddy," he added.

On acting front, Johnson, 46, will be collaborating with Disney again, for 'Jungle Cruise,' a film based on the theme park ride.

Apartfrom this, he will also be seen in the highly anticipated DC Comics' film 'Black Adam'.