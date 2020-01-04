Dwayne Johnson starts training for supervillain avatar as 'Black Adam'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Jan 2020 14:48:55 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson is set to have his first brush with the superhero genre this year when he appears as the titular supervillain in the film "Black Adam". Johnson, aka The Rock, has started training for the superhero movie,, which promises some high-powered action and CGI razzmatazz.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a couple of snaps from his preparation. In the images, he can be seen working out at a gym.

"So it begins. Kickin' off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one's in my blood... The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change... Shooting begins this summer," he wrote alongside an animated image of his character levitating to some ominous music.

Black Adam is the arch-nemesis of the DC superhero Shazam. He is imagined as a complex antihero with a rich history of his own. Although Black Adam has traditionally been a villain, Johnson is selling him as a hero.

The film based on the DC comicbook villain's exploits will open on December 22, 2021.

