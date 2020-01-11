The interesting clash between two diverse genre films, Ajay-Saif’s historical TANHAJI – THE UNSUNG WARRIOR and Deepika Padukone’s acid attack biopic CHHAPAAK, well, it went the expected and predicted way as Ajay Devgn’s star power and Saif’s menace managed to provide TANHAJI an early lead over CHHAPAAK.

Coming to the details, while TANHAJI opened to a 20-25 percent response (higher occupancy in Mumbai circuit), CHHAPAAK managed 15-20 percent start.

The opening day numbers are going to be heavily in favour of TANHAJI given the better opening and release size (3800 plus screens) as opposed to limited release for CHHAPAAK (1500 screens). Having said that the latter shows at Delhi-NCR, Bengal and South saw CHHAPAAK covering significant grounds.

While that is what the actual report is, the good news is that the much maligned black January (early!) has witnessed a bright start as opposed to the usual practice, and it will be the weekdays run that will decide the fate of both TANHAJI and CHHAPAAK. Concluding with a factual good news, the last release of 2019, Dharma Productions’ Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara starrer, GOOD NEWWZ, the film saw a rock steady second week (50 crore) and has thus netted 176 crore in two weeks from India and is a super hit. And we are not even talking about the $9m overseas gross!