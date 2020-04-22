  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 11:57:38 IST

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, it now includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries.

On the 50th Earth Day today when Corona wreaked havoc, people were forced to be imprisoned in homes. All activities have come to a standstill. The whole world has suffered economic losses, but there is also a big benefit. Earth has got a new life. Not only the air but also the water has been cleared. Hummingbird has increased. 

These views were expressed by the city's scientists on World Earth Day. They say that Earth Day is being celebrated all over the world from 22 April 1970 for environmental protection.

Our Bollywood celebs shared inspiring messages on Earth Day. Check out messages below:

Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter handle

Sonam Kapoor took to her Twitter handle

Kajol took to her Twitter handle to wish her fans on Earth Day!

On Earth Day, Bhushan Kumar shared a message and urged people to preserve nature and build a better future!

Madhuri Dixit-Nene has an important message for all her fans

Dhvani Bhanushali took to her Twitter handle to share a message on Earth Day!

Sara Ali Khan's Earth Day Post Will Make You Dream

