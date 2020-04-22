Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, it now includes events coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries.

On the 50th Earth Day today when Corona wreaked havoc, people were forced to be imprisoned in homes. All activities have come to a standstill. The whole world has suffered economic losses, but there is also a big benefit. Earth has got a new life. Not only the air but also the water has been cleared. Hummingbird has increased.

These views were expressed by the city's scientists on World Earth Day. They say that Earth Day is being celebrated all over the world from 22 April 1970 for environmental protection.

Our Bollywood celebs shared inspiring messages on Earth Day. Check out messages below:

When you realize “Heart” and Earth are spelt with the same letters, it all starts to make sense! Happy 50th #EarthDay!



#EarthDay2020 #WorldEarthDay2020 #EarthDayAtHome pic.twitter.com/bUs68xpOON — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 22, 2020

The earth has many keys,

Where melody is not

Is the unknown peninsula.

Beauty is nature's fact.



But witness for her land,

And witness for her sea,

The cricket is her utmost

Of elegy to me.



by Emily Dickinson… https://t.co/NuLzEbMtqM — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 22, 2020

The earth does not belong to man. Man belongs to earth. If that has not been proved categorically to us at this time I don’t think it ever will be.

Happy #EarthDay2020 to all the remaining species. — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 22, 2020

Nature is our biggest blessing, let us do our bit to preserve it & build a better future for all.#EarthDay2020 — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) April 22, 2020

Climate change is real but amid this lockdown we have experienced clear skies & fresh air! It's about time we realize that it is possible to revive nature & it can flourish if we reduce our interference. So let's take small steps and start acting upon it.#EarthDay #EarthDay2020 — Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanivinod) April 22, 2020

