Ed Sheeran objects to neighbour's plans to extend garden

Sheeran has boycotted his neighbour Tony Robinson's building work application because it runs too close to the boundary of his estate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Funnily, it was the "Perfect" hitmaker, who was on the wrong end of a building application almost about two years ago, when his neighbours objected to his plans for an outdoor sauna and other upgrades on his compound, which features four guest houses, a football pitch and a pub.

The neighbours also challenged Sheeran's plan to build a chapel on the grounds, but he won approval in 2019.

Sheeran's property manager Paul Smith objected to Robinson's application, claiming the new garden development would look "out of place" and would "extend the village into the countryside in an unplanned and artificial way," according to dailymail.co.uk.

"I am very disappointed as I formally supported his last planning application to build his chapel in the adjacent field right under my oak tree," Robinson says.

