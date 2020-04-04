  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ed Sheeran objects to neighbour's plans to extend garden

Ed Sheeran objects to neighbour's plans to extend garden

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 14:50:34 IST

London, April 4 (IANS) Singer Ed Sheeran has objected to his neighbour's plans to extend his garden.

Sheeran has boycotted his neighbour Tony Robinson's building work application because it runs too close to the boundary of his estate, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Funnily, it was the "Perfect" hitmaker, who was on the wrong end of a building application almost about two years ago, when his neighbours objected to his plans for an outdoor sauna and other upgrades on his compound, which features four guest houses, a football pitch and a pub.

The neighbours also challenged Sheeran's plan to build a chapel on the grounds, but he won approval in 2019.

Sheeran's property manager Paul Smith objected to Robinson's application, claiming the new garden development would look "out of place" and would "extend the village into the countryside in an unplanned and artificial way," according to dailymail.co.uk.

"I am very disappointed as I formally supported his last planning application to build his chapel in the adjacent field right under my oak tree," Robinson says.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs