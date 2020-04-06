  1. Home
  Ek Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey

Ek Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey

06 Apr 2020

Ek Boond Ishq was an Indian television drama show which premiered on 9 September 2013 on Life OK. The show stars Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey in lead roles.

Tara (Chhavi Pandey) is a happy go lucky girl who supports her family of her widowed mother Aradhana, elder sister Nandini, and younger brother Bittu by running a food cart. One day, while being troubled by some miscreants, she enters a temple and interrupts the worship of a mysterious powerful eunuch, Kalavati (Vishwajeet Pradhan).

Also read: Songs from the serial 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' to rekindle the romance of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma

Then she had sudden marriage with Mrityunjay Singh Shekhawat (Viraf Patel) at jail convinced by his father Jairaj Singh Shekhawat due to her financial condition. Mrityunjay was accused of rape and murder of a girl. After this both Tara and Mrityunjay's life has changed drastically. The change was good or bad that is the story of 'Ek Boond Ishq'.

Chek out the Ek Boond Ishq serial songs below:

Ek Boond Ishq Title Song

