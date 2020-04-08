Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera was an television soap opera, that aired from Star Plus. The entire series is available on Hotstar. The series premiered on 29 October 2012 and ended on 8 August 2015. It starred Digangana Suryavanshi, Shivin Narang, Vishal Vashishtha, and Farnaz Shetty, replacing child actors Harshita Ojha, Bhavesh Balchandani, Devesh Ahuja and Arishfa Khan respectively after a 15-year leap.

Rannvijay Singh, a 5-year-old boy lives with his parents, Ratan and Sampooran Singh. Sampooran, who is the Sarpanch of the village of Pritampura, brings in his mistress Amrita and his illegitimate infant daughter. Insulted and shamed by Ratan, both Sampooran and Amrita leave and abandon their infant on her doorstep. Rannvijay, not knowing of the adults' history, takes in the infant and names her Veera, taking care of her like a mother. He soon sends her to the city to complete her education as she grows up to be a lively and brave girl.

Veera returns home and tries to open a solar plant in Pritampura. She meets a grown up, rowdy Baldev, whose righteous father Balwant is now the Sarpanch. Veera and Baldev fall in love during their training of farm equipment, and an aspiring singer Rannvijay also marries Baldev's sister Gunjan.

Rannvijay wins an esteemed music competition, and the stardom gets to Gunjan's head as she accepts advertising offers and also begins gambling in order to obtain cash for her luxuries. Gunjan soon gets pregnant but aborts the child for her career, damaging her chances of getting pregnant forever.

After Baldev is mistakenly blamed of a crime arranged by the local policeman Rajveer who is obsessed with Veera, she marries Baldev to save her from her brother's wrath. Baldev is soon acquitted and their marriage is accepted by the family.

Pritampura further falls victim to terrorists which takes away Ratan's life, and a grieving Rannvijay and Veera struggle to come to terms with it. Veera soon discovers she is pregnant and vows to let Rannvijay and Gunjan raise the child as the serial ends on the day of Rakshabandhan.

